Raptors Add OG Anunoby to COVID List

    December 22, 2021
    The Toronto Raptors COVID-19 outbreak just keeps getting worse.

    The team has reportedly added OG Anunoby to Health & Safety protocols, making him the eighth Raptors player to be admitted in the last week. He joins Fred VanVleet, Pascal Siakam, Gary Trent Jr., Scottie Barnes, Dalano Banton, Malachi Flynn, and Precious Achiuwa who are all sidelined because of the virus.

    The NBA has decided to postpone Wednesday night's game against the Chicago Bulls because of Anunoby's absence. Without him, Toronto does not have the required eight players to field a team against Chicago.

    Anunoby will be out until at least January 1, 10 days after entering COVID protocols, meaning he'll miss three games against the Cleveland Cavaliers, Philadelphia 76ers, and Los Angeles Clippers.

    Both Pascal Siakam and Dalano Banton are now scheduled to miss just one game against the Cleveland Cavaliers if they return at the earliest possible date, on December 28.

