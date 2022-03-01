OG Anunoby Upgraded to Questionable vs. Nets, Fred VanVleet's Status Remains Questionable

OG Anunoby appears to be heading in the right direction.

The Toronto Raptors forward got a second opinion on his fractured right ring finger Monday afternoon and is now questionable to play in Tuesday night's game against the Brooklyn Nets following three straight absences for the Raptors.

The team is yet to give an official update on Anunoby's hand, but the questionable status is certainly a good sign for the team.

"I mean I think it’s been proven that he can probably play through it but I think we need somebody to assure him or us of that to make sure that is the case or maybe someone can heal it fast so we can get back and go from there," Raptors coach Nick Nurse said last week of Anunoby's finger fracture.

Fred VanVleet remains questionable with a right knee injury that kept him sidelined Monday night against Brooklyn. He's been battling through the nagging injury since before the All-Star break.

D.J. Wilson is also questionable with left knee soreness following a fall in Monday night's game that he played through.

The Nets have yet to release their injury report for the game, though Kevin Durant, Kyrie Irving, Ben Simmons, and Joe Harris are all expected to be out.

