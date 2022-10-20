Raptors Update Injury Report Ahead of Brooklyn Tilt

The Toronto Raptors will once again be without Otto Porter Jr. when things tipoff in Brooklyn on Friday night.

Porter continues to work his way back from a hamstring strain that has kept him sidelined since training camp. While he has yet to return to practice, the 29-year-old forward has been shooting around with the team and was seen running workout drills following Thursday's practice.

Khem Birch and Chris Boucher have officially been listed as questionable for Toronto. Birch did return to practice, Raptors coach Nick Nurse said Thursday. He's been battling swelling in his left knee that kept him out of the season opener on Wednesday.

Boucher is "getting closer," Nurse said. He's yet to be a full-go in activities but he's in pretty good shape, Nurse added.

If all three cannot play Friday, expect the Raptors to once again turn to Christian Koloko, Thad Young, and Juancho Hernangomez off the bench. They will likely be joined by Precious Achiuwa and Dalano Banton.

Further Reading

Raptors bank early-season victory vs. Cavaliers thanks to breakout 4th quarter

Scottie Barnes wants All-Defense honors this season: Can he do it?

Raptors provide injury update including new knee injury for Khem Birch

Why continuity will pay dividends for Raptors early on this season