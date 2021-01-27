Pascal Siakam & OG Anunoby Questionable Against Bucks

The Toronto Raptors could be without Pascal Siakam and OG Anunoby who are both listed as questionable for Wednesday's game against the Milwaukee Bucks

The Toronto Raptors could be without Pascal Siakam and OG Anunoby who are both listed as questionable for Wednesday night's game against the Milwaukee Bucks.

The Anunoby injury is a new one for the Raptors. He is battling a left calf strain, according to Raptors PR. He did not show up on Tuesday's injury report, but will presumably be there when Wednesday's first injury report is released at 1:30 pm ET.

Siakam continues to battle a left knee injury that he sustained last Wednesday when he appeared to be fouled by Miami Heat rookie Precious Achiuwa. The injury was initially called a left groin injury but was later changed to a left knee injury. On Monday, Raptors coach Nick Nurse said the team was going to have doctors check Siakam's injury when they returned to Tampa on Tuesday. It remains unclear how that check went and what Siakam's availability will be moving forward.

If both Siakam and Anunoby are out, it'll likely be another night for Norman Powell and Stanley Johnson in the starting lineup. Powell has played very well in his six stats this season and will likely be tabbed for the start if just one of the two starters is out. The 24-year-old Johnson has started one game this season, stepping in to replace Siakam when both Siakam and Lowry missed the Raptors' opening game against Indiana on Sunday.

Further Reading

OG Anunoby is showing more shades of Kawhi Leonard

Report: Raptors believed to have an extension with GM Bobby Webster completed

The Raptors haven't quite figured out how to maximize Norman Powell