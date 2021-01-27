Raptors vs Bucks: How to Watch, Odds, & Picks for Wednesday's Game

The Toronto Raptors will get their first shot at Giannis Antetokounmpo and the Milwaukee Bucks on Wednesday. Here's how to watch and gambling tips for the game

The Toronto Raptors will get their first crack at the Milwaukee Bucks on Wednesday night when Giannis Antetokounmpo and company head south to Tampa.

So far this season the Bucks have been very good but not great. They haven't reached their 2019-20 highs, sitting at just 10-6 on the season, a game back of the Philadelphia 76ers for the Eastern Conference lead. Some of that has to do with some regression from Antetokounmpo who has seen his scoring, rebounding, assists, and shooting numbers all take a step back this season with teams swarming him whenever he gets going in transition.

The Raptors may once again be without Pascal Siakam who is listed as questionable with a left knee injury that he sustained last Wednesday. After playing through it against Miami, the Raptors decided to sit down their young star against Indiana and then reevaluate the knee when they returned to Tampa on Tuesday. If Siakam is out, expect Norman Powell to once again be tabbed for the starting lineup.

Game Details

Toronto Raptors vs Milwaukee Bucks

Date: Wednesday, January 27, 2021

Time: 7:30 PM EST

Location: Amalie Arena

How to Watch

Raptors TV Broadcast: TSN

Raptors Listen: Sportsnet 590 The FAN

Raptors Stream: Click Here

Bucks TV Broadcast: Fox Sports Wisconsin

Bucks Listen: WTMJ 620/103.3

Bucks Stream: Click Here

Odds

Spread: Bucks -6

Moneyline: MIL -230, TOR +225

O/U: 223.5

Odds provided by Covers

Pick of the Game

Raptors prop bets yet to be released due to injuries.

Further Reading:

OG Anunoby is showing more shades of Kawhi Leonard

Report: Raptors believed to have an extension with GM Bobby Webster completed

The Raptors haven't quite figured out how to maximize Norman Powell