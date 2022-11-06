Skip to main content
Raptors Say Pascal Siakam Will Miss At Least 2 Weeks with Groin Injury

Dan Hamilton-USA TODAY Sports

Raptors Say Pascal Siakam Will Miss At Least 2 Weeks with Groin Injury

The Toronto Raptors will be without Pascal Siakam for at least two weeks as he recovers from a right adductor strain

The Toronto Raptors will be without Pascal Siakam for at least the next two weeks as the All-NBA forward recovers from a right adductor strain in his groin, the team announced Sunday.

Siakam suffered the injury in the third quarter of Friday's 111-110 loss to the Dallas Mavericks when he slipped awkwardly on a wet spot. He stayed down for a moment before Toronto called a timeout and he walked to the locker room.

Imaging of the groin revealed the extent of the injury and Siakam is expected to rest for at least two weeks before being re-evaluated by the team.

Over the next two weeks, Toronto has a pair of games against Chicago, then takes on Houston, Oklahoma City, Indiana, Detroit, Miami, and Atlanta. Siakam could return as early as Nov. 23 when the Brooklyn Nets come to town.

Scroll to Continue

Recommended Articles

With Siakam sidelined, expect Scottie Barnes to shoulder a bigger workload for the Raptors. He, O.G. Anunoby, and Fred VanVleet will be tasked with making up for the void left by Siakam.

Siakam had been averaging team highs of 24.8 points, 9.3 rebounds, and 7.7 assists in nine games this season. He was shooting 47.9% from the field and has six double-doubles, including two triple-doubles.

VanVleet remains questionable to play Sunday against the Bulls.

Further Reading

O.G. Anunoby wants Defensive Player of the Year honors: 'He's just gifted that way'

Scottie Barnes shows off improving point guard skills in blowout victory over Spurs

Toronto's size flummoxes Trae Young as Fred VanVleet-less Raptors blow out Atlanta

USATSI_19253264_168390270_lowres
News

Raptors Open Back-to-Back With Bulls: Where to Watch, Injury Reports, Storylines

By All Raptors Staff
USATSI_19337446_168390270_lowres
News

Raptors Provide Injury Report For Pascal Siakam & Fred VanVleet

By All Raptors Staff
USATSI_19359090_168390270_lowres
News

Luka Doncic Dazzles While Groin Injury for Pascal Siakam Mars Night For Raptors

By Aaron Rose
USATSI_17534577_168390270_lowres
News

Pascal Siakam Exits With Groin Injury, Unable to Return for Raptors

By All Raptors Staff
USATSI_17035446_168390270_lowres (1)
News

Fred VanVleet, Khem Birch Ruled Out for Raptors

By All Raptors Staff
USATSI_17016096_168390270_lowres
News

Raptors Take On Luka Doncic & Mavericks: Where to Watch, Storylines, Injury Reports

By All Raptors Staff
USATSI_19273436_168390270_lowres
News

O.G. Anunoby Wants Defensive Player of the Year Honors: 'He's Just Gifted That Way'

By Aaron Rose
USATSI_19347736_168390270_lowres
News

Scottie Barnes Shows Off Improving Point Guard Skills in Blowout Victory Over Spurs

By Aaron Rose