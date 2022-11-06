Raptors Say Pascal Siakam Will Miss At Least 2 Weeks with Groin Injury

The Toronto Raptors will be without Pascal Siakam for at least the next two weeks as the All-NBA forward recovers from a right adductor strain in his groin, the team announced Sunday.

Siakam suffered the injury in the third quarter of Friday's 111-110 loss to the Dallas Mavericks when he slipped awkwardly on a wet spot. He stayed down for a moment before Toronto called a timeout and he walked to the locker room.

Imaging of the groin revealed the extent of the injury and Siakam is expected to rest for at least two weeks before being re-evaluated by the team.

Over the next two weeks, Toronto has a pair of games against Chicago, then takes on Houston, Oklahoma City, Indiana, Detroit, Miami, and Atlanta. Siakam could return as early as Nov. 23 when the Brooklyn Nets come to town.

With Siakam sidelined, expect Scottie Barnes to shoulder a bigger workload for the Raptors. He, O.G. Anunoby, and Fred VanVleet will be tasked with making up for the void left by Siakam.

Siakam had been averaging team highs of 24.8 points, 9.3 rebounds, and 7.7 assists in nine games this season. He was shooting 47.9% from the field and has six double-doubles, including two triple-doubles.

VanVleet remains questionable to play Sunday against the Bulls.

