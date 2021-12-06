Skip to main content
    • December 6, 2021
    SUBSCRIBE
    Publish date:

    Must See: Pascal Siakam Credits His Niece Peeing on Him For Breakout Performance

    Toronto Raptors star Pascal Siakam credited his niece peeing on him prior to the game for his breakout performance vs. the Washington Wizards
    Author:

    Pascal Siakam appears to have found a sophisticated new pre-game ritual.

    What spurred his breakout 31-point performance Sunday night against the Washington Wizards? Well, a little bit of urine.

    "My brother has a kid, my niece, and usually I don’t like carrying newborns. They’re just so fragile," Siakam said. "She’s two months old and I’ve been putting off picking her up. Yesterday I picked her up and she peed on me. I dunno, maybe it was that”

    It certainly worked out well and Siakam admitted he may turn to his niece again for some pre-game help, though maybe without the pee.

    Recommended Articles

    "I don't think I can see her every day or every game," he said. "I hope. I mean Yeah. I don't think it can be possible but whatever I can, I will."

    Siakam said it's something about babies that seems to be good luck for Toronto. It was just a few years ago that Fred VanVleet's son seemed to spur on his breakout performance in the 2019 playoffs.

    Further Reading

    Pascal Siakam leads the way as Raptors bench finally breaks through in victory over Wizards

    JJ Redick accuses Kawhi Leonard of traveling during The Shot

    Raptors right the ship defensively as Fred VanVleet stars late

    Siakam Pee
    News

    Must See: Pascal Siakam Credits His Niece Peeing on Him For Breakout Performance

    2 minutes ago
    USATSI_17301388_168390270_lowres
    News

    Pascal Siakam Leads the Way as Raptors Bench Finally Breaks Through in Victory over Wizards

    1 hour ago
    Screen Shot 2021-12-05 at 10.16.20 AM
    News

    Must See: Precious Achiuwa is Puzzled by Bagged Milk, Eats Oreo With a Fork

    10 hours ago
    USATSI_17088125_168390270_lowres
    News

    Storylines, Where to Watch, Injuries, & Betting Info For Raptors vs Wizards

    11 hours ago
    USATSI_17160264_168390270_lowres
    News

    Nick Nurse is 'Totally Confident' in Dalano Banton's Development as a Shooter

    Dec 4, 2021
    USATSI_12696081_168390270_lowres
    News

    JJ Redick Accuses Kawhi Leonard of Traveling During The Shot

    Dec 3, 2021
    USATSI_17071846_168390270_lowres
    News

    Raptors Assign Dalano Banton to the G League

    Dec 3, 2021
    USATSI_17275104_168390270_lowres
    News

    Raptors Right the Ship Defensively as Fred VanVleet Stars Late

    Dec 2, 2021