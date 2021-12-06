Must See: Pascal Siakam Credits His Niece Peeing on Him For Breakout Performance

Pascal Siakam appears to have found a sophisticated new pre-game ritual.

What spurred his breakout 31-point performance Sunday night against the Washington Wizards? Well, a little bit of urine.

"My brother has a kid, my niece, and usually I don’t like carrying newborns. They’re just so fragile," Siakam said. "She’s two months old and I’ve been putting off picking her up. Yesterday I picked her up and she peed on me. I dunno, maybe it was that”

It certainly worked out well and Siakam admitted he may turn to his niece again for some pre-game help, though maybe without the pee.

"I don't think I can see her every day or every game," he said. "I hope. I mean Yeah. I don't think it can be possible but whatever I can, I will."

Siakam said it's something about babies that seems to be good luck for Toronto. It was just a few years ago that Fred VanVleet's son seemed to spur on his breakout performance in the 2019 playoffs.

