Report: 76ers & Nets Have Entered the 'Deal Zone' As James Harden Trade Talks Heat Up

The Philadelphia 76ers and Brooklyn Nets appear to be on the verge of a major Eastern Conference shakeup.

The two teams are reportedly deep in discussion as they work out a deal that would send former NBA MVP James Harden to Philadelphia for a package centered around Ben Simmons, according to ESPN's Brian Windhorst.

"The sides are absolutely talking, absolutely negotiating," Windhorst told Mike Greenberg's radio show Greeny. "Yesterday the 76ers were out looking for other moves, talking to other teams about other moves, moving players, opening roster spot, leading those teams to believe that they were getting ready to make the other deal."

While Nets coach Steve Nash has denied reports that Harden is looking to be traded, Harden's actions on the court tell a different story. He's looked disgruntled and disinterested lately as Brooklyn continues to slide down the Eastern Conference standings without Kevin Durant, having lost nine straight.

"I can't tell you how much James Harden wants this," Windhorst said. "He is screaming in every way he possibly can. I don't want to be here, get me out of here, just like he did in Houston."

The teams are reportedly figuring out the ancillary parts of the deal, with Tyrese Maxey, Seth Curry, and Matisse Thybulle all potentially on the move, per Jordan Schultz.

Harden has a player option he's expected to opt-out of this summer, allowing him to hit free agency. If the 76ers cannot acquire the 32-year-old nine-time All-Star this season, it's expected they'll make a run at him in the summer either through a sign-and-trade or by trading Simmons and Tobias Harris and signing Harden outright.

"Now, does that mean it's absolutely going to get done by tomorrow? No, I can't say that. I'm not in the room. It's complicated," Windhorst said. "But the way I described it to you on Get Up is that they are in the deal zone right now. And so I am leaning towards this probably happening, I don't want to guarantee it or anything but I think we're heading in that direction."

A trade would certainly be bad news for the Toronto Raptors who have jumped the Nets in the Eastern Conference and now look poised to solidify themselves as a playoff team this season. It would allow the 76ers to turn Simmons, who hasn't played this season, into one of the league's most offensively explosive players and enable the Nets to add depth to surround Kevin Durant.

