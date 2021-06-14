Ontario to 'Greenlight' Return of Raptors, Federal Approval Awaits

The Toronto Raptors have had their return to Toronto approved by the Ontario government, but federal approval still awaits

The Ontario government has begun the process of bringing the Toronto Raptors back to Toronto.

While the details of the proposal remain somewhat unclear, Ontario minister Lisa MacLeod announced the approval of a plan to begin bringing Ontario teams including the Raptors back to Toronto if the federal government approves.

"We believe we have the framework in place to greenlight these leagues," MacLeod said Monday. "There is a path forward for the Toronto Blue Jays, Toronto Raptors to come back home if the federal government permits.”

MacLeod said she's hopeful this will soon lead to bringing fans back into stadiums.

A committee headlined by MacLeod and MLSE’s chief venues and operations officer Nick Eaves reportedly brought forward a proposal to ask the provincial to permit fans into stadiums starting at 35% when the province moves into Stage 2 next month and 100% capacity when the province moves into Stage 3, TSN's Dave Naylor reported.

"I think hope is on the horizon," MacLeod said.

MacLeod said she's confident the teams will be able to comply with the government's protocols to permit a return to play.

The federal government is reportedly dropping travel quarantine restrictions for fully vaccinated travelers. No plan has been unveiled for travel related to unvaccinated travelers.

