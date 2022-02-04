Report: Norman Powell Traded to Clippers

Norman Powell is heading home.

The former Toronto Raptors guard has been traded from the Portland Trail Blazers to the Los Angeles Clippers along with Robert Covington for Eric Bledsoe, Justice Winslow, Keon Johnson, and two second-round picks, per ESPN's Adrian Wojnarowski.

The deal ends Powell's brief tenure in Portland that began less than a year ago when Toronto flipped him to the Trail Blazers for Gary Trent Jr. and Rodney Hood. It'll move Powell, a San Diego native, a little closer to home and much closer to his alma mater UCLA.

Powell had just signed a five-year, $90 million deal to remain in Portland this past offseason, but with Damian Lillard battling injuries and the Trail Blazers trying to rejig their roster, it was time to move on.

The Clippers now have three former Raptors under contract with Kawhi Leonard, Serge Ibaka, and now Powell on the team.

Powell finishes his Trail Blazers career having played in just 67 games. He averaged 19.2 points and shot 45.1% from the floor and 38.8% from behind the arc.

Further Reading

Fred VanVleet thinks it'll be hard to keep Pascal Siakam out of the All-Star Game

Kyle Lowry & former Raptors share their love for Fred VanVleet

Fred VanVleet shows All-Star skills as Raptors winning streak continues vs. Bulls