Nick Nurse Jokingly Asks Clippers to Stop Taking All of Toronto's Players

Toronto Raptors coach Nick Nurse jokingly asks the Los Angeles Clippers to stop taking all of his former players

At this point, the Toronto Raptors have had enough of the Los Angeles Clippers.

It seems like every time the Clippers have a chance to make a move, they're going after someone from the Raptors' 2018-19 championship squad. First it was Kawhi Leonard who Clippers president Lawrence Frank spent the better part of that championship season stalking across the continent waiting for a chance to pounce. Then came the deal to bring in Serge Ibaka after the 2019-20 season, which didn't quite work out for Los Angeles. Then, at this past trade deadline, the Clippers struck a deal with the Portland Trail Blazers to acquire former Raptors guard Norman Powell.

"First of all, who are you guys taking this year? Do we know yet?" Raptors coach Nick Nurse joked when asked by a member of the Clippers media about Powell's development. "Can we stop this little trend? What's going on here?"

Fortunately for the Raptors, none of Toronto's core players is heading into free agency this summer. Fred VanVleet, Pascal Siakam, OG Anunoby, Gary Trent Jr., and Scottie Barnes are all under contract through at least next season and it seems unlikely Toronto's front office is going to strike a deal with the Clippers' brass.

