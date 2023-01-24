Report: Raptors Previously Offered Three 1st-Round Picks for O.G. Anunoby

The Toronto Raptors reportedly received an offer of three first-round picks for O.G. Anunoby by an unnamed team

The Toronto Raptors are apparently looking for something more than three first-round picks for O.G. Anunoby.

It's unclear exactly what the asking price is for Toronto's 25-year-old 3-and-D forward but the team previously turned down three first-round picks for Anunoby, according to the Toronto Star's Bruce Arthur. League sources reportedly believe the Raptors are looking for two promising players on team-friendly contracts and at least one draft pick, per Doug Smith of the Toronto Star.

Multiple teams have inquired about Anunoby's availability dating back to the offseason when the Portland Trail Blazers offered Toronto multiple draft picks for the forward. Toronto was unwilling to part ways with Anunoby at the time and his value is believed to have gone up on the heels of an All-Defense-type season so far.

Anunoby is averaging 17.4 points and a league-leading 2.1 steals per game thus far while shooting 36.4% from behind the arc. He's under contract through next season before he'll likely hit unrestricted free agency.

Multiple reports from ESPN and Yahoo have suggested Toronto could receive a Dejounte Murray or Donovan Mitchell-type package for Anunoby. Murray was dealt by the San Antonio Spurs for two first-round picks from Atlanta, a pick swap, and another lottery-protected first-round pick from Charlotte that may eventually turn into two second-round picks. Mitchell was sent to Utah for three unprotected first-round picks from Cleveland along with Collin Sexton, Lauri Markkanen, and rookie guard Ochai Agbaji.

