Report: Raptors Re-Sign Armoni Brooks to Second 10-Day Contract

The Toronto Raptors are keeping Armoni Brooks around for a little while longer.

Brooks has reportedly earned a second 10-day contract, according to Sportsnet's Blake Murphy.

It'll give the Raptors a longer look at the 23-year-old shooting guard who started one game for Toronto last week against the Denver Nuggets.

While Brooks hasn't made any significant impact for the Raptors so far, he's a three-point threat who can come off the bench and help space the floor when Fred VanVleet and OG Anunoby are sidelined. He nailed a three-pointer against Denver, shooting 1-for-4 from behind the arc in 22 minutes played.

Armoni Brooks defends Talen Horton-Tucker Gary A. Vasquez-USA TODAY Sports Los Angeles Lakers guard Talen Horton-Tucker (5) moves the ball against Toronto Raptors guard Armoni Brooks (1) during the second half at Crypto.com Arena Armoni Brooks defends Will Barton John Leyba-USA TODAY Sports Denver Nuggets forward Will Barton (5) gets his shot blocked by guard Armoni Brooks (1) during the first quarter at Ball Arena Armoni Brooks warms up pre-game with the Houston Rockets Troy Taormina-USA TODAY Sports Houston Rockets guard Armoni Brooks (7) warms up before the game against the Golden State Warriors at Toyota Center Armoni Brooks throws a pass during Toronto's victory over the Denver Nuggets John Leyba-USA TODAY Sports Toronto Raptors guard Armoni Brooks (1) throws a pass over Denver Nuggets forward Will Barton (5) out to Toronto Raptors guard Gary Trent Jr. during the first quarter at Ball Arena

Brooks will have five more games with Toronto before his contract expires on March 25. The Raptors cannot offer Brooks a third 10-day contract and will either have to sign the 6-foot-3 shooting guard to a standard contract for the remainder of the season or let him return to the open market as a free agent.

The Raptors brought in Brooks following an injury to D.J. Wilson who the organization had previously signed to a 10-day contract.

Brooks has played in 65 NBA games this season, primarily with the Houston Rockets, and he's averaging 5.7 points per game.

Further Reading

Scottie Barnes discusses taking on LeBron James & getting a ball whipped at him

Scottie Barnes doesn't back down from LeBron James as Raptors roll past Lakers

Nick Nurse provides an update on OG Anunoby's fractured finger