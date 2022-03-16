Skip to main content
Report: Raptors Re-Sign Armoni Brooks to Second 10-Day Contract

Report: Raptors Re-Sign Armoni Brooks to Second 10-Day Contract

The Toronto Raptors have resigned Armoni Brooks to a 10-day contract that will run through March 25

Gary A. Vasquez-USA TODAY Sports

The Toronto Raptors have resigned Armoni Brooks to a 10-day contract that will run through March 25

The Toronto Raptors are keeping Armoni Brooks around for a little while longer.

Brooks has reportedly earned a second 10-day contract, according to Sportsnet's Blake Murphy.

It'll give the Raptors a longer look at the 23-year-old shooting guard who started one game for Toronto last week against the Denver Nuggets.

While Brooks hasn't made any significant impact for the Raptors so far, he's a three-point threat who can come off the bench and help space the floor when Fred VanVleet and OG Anunoby are sidelined. He nailed a three-pointer against Denver, shooting 1-for-4 from behind the arc in 22 minutes played.

Scroll to Continue

Recommended Articles

Armoni Brooks defends Talen Horton-Tucker

Los Angeles Lakers guard Talen Horton-Tucker (5) moves the ball against Toronto Raptors guard Armoni Brooks (1) during the second half at Crypto.com Arena

Los Angeles Lakers guard Talen Horton-Tucker (5) moves the ball against Toronto Raptors guard Armoni Brooks (1) during the second half at Crypto.com Arena

Armoni Brooks defends Will Barton

Denver Nuggets forward Will Barton (5) gets his shot blocked by guard Armoni Brooks (1) during the first quarter at Ball Arena

Denver Nuggets forward Will Barton (5) gets his shot blocked by guard Armoni Brooks (1) during the first quarter at Ball Arena

Armoni Brooks warms up pre-game with the Houston Rockets

Houston Rockets guard Armoni Brooks (7) warms up before the game against the Golden State Warriors at Toyota Center

Houston Rockets guard Armoni Brooks (7) warms up before the game against the Golden State Warriors at Toyota Center

Armoni Brooks throws a pass during Toronto's victory over the Denver Nuggets

Toronto Raptors guard Armoni Brooks (1) throws a pass over Denver Nuggets forward Will Barton (5) out to Toronto Raptors guard Gary Trent Jr. during the first quarter at Ball Arena

Toronto Raptors guard Armoni Brooks (1) throws a pass over Denver Nuggets forward Will Barton (5) out to Toronto Raptors guard Gary Trent Jr. during the first quarter at Ball Arena

Brooks will have five more games with Toronto before his contract expires on March 25. The Raptors cannot offer Brooks a third 10-day contract and will either have to sign the 6-foot-3 shooting guard to a standard contract for the remainder of the season or let him return to the open market as a free agent.

The Raptors brought in Brooks following an injury to D.J. Wilson who the organization had previously signed to a 10-day contract.

Brooks has played in 65 NBA games this season, primarily with the Houston Rockets, and he's averaging 5.7 points per game.

Further Reading

Scottie Barnes discusses taking on LeBron James & getting a ball whipped at him

Scottie Barnes doesn't back down from LeBron James as Raptors roll past Lakers

Nick Nurse provides an update on OG Anunoby's fractured finger

USATSI_17437549_168390270_lowres (1)
News

Storylines, Where to Watch, Injuries, & Betting Info For Raptors at Clippers

By Aaron Rose2 hours ago
USATSI_17898283_168390270_lowres
News

Scottie Barnes Discusses Taking on LeBron James & Getting a Ball Whipped at Him

By Aaron RoseMar 15, 2022
USATSI_17898114_168390270_lowres
News

Scottie Barnes Doesn't Back Down From LeBron James as Raptors Roll Past Lakers

By Aaron RoseMar 15, 2022
USATSI_17651393_168390270_lowres (1)
News

Nick Nurse Provides an Update on OG Anunoby's Fractured Finger

By Aaron RoseMar 14, 2022
USATSI_14666726_168390270_lowres (1)
News

Lakers List LeBron James as Questionable vs. Raptors

By Aaron RoseMar 14, 2022
USATSI_17821214_168390270_lowres (2)
News

Nick Nurse Explains How Precious Achiuwa Has Transformed his Game Since the All-Star Break

By Aaron RoseMar 14, 2022
USATSI_16005878_168390270_lowres
News

Storylines, Where to Watch, Injuries, & Betting Info For Raptors at Lakers

By Aaron RoseMar 14, 2022
USATSI_17863436_168390270_lowres
News

Fred VanVleet Listed as Questionable vs. Lakers

By Aaron RoseMar 13, 2022