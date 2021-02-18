Raptors Rule Out Kyle Lowry vs. Bucks

NewsCanada BasketballSI.com
Raptors Rule Kyle Lowry Out vs. Bucks

The Toronto Raptors will be without Kyle Lowry and Yuta Watanabe for Thursday night's game against the Milwaukee Bucks
The Toronto Raptors will be without point guard Kyle Lowry on Thursday night when they take on the Milwaukee Bucks.

The 34-year-old Lowry has been listed as questionable earlier in the week with an ankle injury he suffered in the second quarter of Tuesday's win over the Bucks. While he was unable to finish that game, it isn't the ankle injury that will keep him out of Thursday night's contest, according to the Raptors. Instead, Lowry will miss the game with a left thumb sprain he suffered in the first quarter on Tuesday, according to Raptors PR.

With Lowry out, the Raptors have decided to re-call rookie Malachi Flynn from the G-League Bubble. Flynn should be available for Thursday night's game, Nick Nurse said.

Jrue Holiday remains out for the Bucks due to the NBA's health and safety protocols.

