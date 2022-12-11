Raptors Rule Out O.G. Anunoby vs. Magic

The Toronto Raptors will be without O.G. Anunoby who will miss his first game of the season Sunday night against the Orlando Magic

O.G. Anunoby will miss his first game of the season Sunday night as the Toronto Raptors get set to take on the Orlando Magic.

The 25-year-old forward who had been listed as questionable has now been downgraded to out with left hip soreness, the team announced.

Anunoby, who had played in fewer than 50 games in each of the last two seasons, had started all 26 games for Toronto this season and was one of just two Raptors players not to miss a game this year. Now Christian Koloko, Toronto's rookie second pick, will be the only player to play in every game.

Toronto will also be without Precious Achiuwa, Otto Porter Jr., and Juancho Hernangomez who had all been ruled out earlier in the day.

Orlando will be without Wendell Carter Jr., Gary Harris, Jonathan Isaac, Chuma Okeke, and Jalen Suggs.

Expect the Raptors to lean on Dalano Banton and Khem Birch a little more with Anunoby sidelined. They'll likely join the rotation alongside Thad Young, Gary Trent Jr., and Chris Boucher off the bench.

Anunoby missed 13 games last season with a hip pointer injury. It's unclear how long he'll be sidelined with this hip strain.

