Raptors List Scottie Barnes as Doubtful, Gary Trent Jr. as Questionable for Game 3

The Toronto Raptors expect to once again be without Scottie Barnes for Game 3 against the Philadelphia 76ers. Gary Trent Jr. is questionable

John E. Sokolowski-USA TODAY Sports

Put simply, things are not looking very good for the Toronto Raptors.

Not only do the Raptors find themselves down 2-0 to the Philadelphia 76ers as the series returns to Toronto for Game 3 on Wednesday, but rookie sensation Scottie Barnes will once again be doubtful due to a left ankle sprain he suffered late in Game 1.

The 20-year-old has been unable to practice since the injury that occurred in the fourth quarter of Saturday's game when Joel Embiid stepped on his foot. He was seen wearing a walking boot at shootaround on Monday and was in street clothes during Game 2. It again seems highly unlikely he plays Wednesday.

Gary Trent Jr., meanwhile, remains questionable for Game 3 due to a non-COVID illness. He tried to fight through the bug in Game 2 but mustered only 10 minutes and was unable to score a single point. The next 24 hours will once again be telling for him.

As for Thad Young, he is no longer listed on the injury report despite his hyperextended left thumb. He played just eight minutes and didn't look right in Game 2 but will once again play in Game 3.

The 76ers' rotation remains at full strength despite a few knicks to Embiid and Tyrese Maxey who appeared a little banged up late in Game 2.

