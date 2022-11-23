Raptors Rule Out Scottie Barnes, Fred VanVleet vs. Nets

The Toronto Raptors will be down to just 10 healthy players Wednesday night when they take the court against the Brooklyn Nets.

Scottie Barnes, Dalano Banton, and surprisingly Fred VanVleet have all been ruled out, joining Pascal Siakam, Precious Achiuwa, and Otto Porter Jr. on Toronto's injury report.

Barnes has been dealing with a mysterious left knee sprain that has kept him out of practice for the past couple of days. While he was forced to exit Saturday's game against the Atlanta Hawks with what appeared to be a left ankle injury, Raptors coach Nick Nurse said it's unclear if the injury happened in that game or at some point prior.

VanVleet is once again dealing with a non-COVID illness. He'd previously missed a pair of games earlier this month with the bug.

Banton is dealing with a left ankle sprain. He'd previously been listed out with a non-COVID illness.

Expect Malachi Flynn to log significant minutes for Toronto as the lead guard for the team.

Brooklyn, meanwhile, has ruled out Yuta Watanabe and Seth Curry while T. J. Warren remains sidelined as he recovers from left foot surgery. Watanabe will now have until Dec. 16 to return to Toronto for the first time since he departed the Raptors this past summer.

Further Reading

Nick Nurse sends message to Gary Trent Jr: Raptors need him to 'be a disruptor'

Raptors provide updated timeline on Pascal Siakam's return & latest on Scottie Barnes

Raptors provide injury updates ahead of Nets matchup