Skip to main content
Odds Narrowing as Scottie Barnes Closes the Gap on Evan Mobley For Rookie of the Year Honors

Odds Narrowing as Scottie Barnes Closes the Gap on Evan Mobley For Rookie of the Year Honors

Toronto Raptors rookie Scottie Barnes has narrowed Evan Mobley's lead for Rookie of the Year honors

Nick Turchiaro-USA TODAY Sports

Toronto Raptors rookie Scottie Barnes has narrowed Evan Mobley's lead for Rookie of the Year honors

Evan Mobley may be in pole position for the NBA's Rookie of the Year award, but Scottie Barnes is certainly giving him a run for his money.

The gap between the two historic rookies is narrowing with Barnes jumping Detroit's Cade Cunningham for the second best Rookie of the Year odds, according to Sports Betting Dime. Mobley still remains the heavy favorite at -600, but the Toronto Raptors rookie has improved from +1000 to +525 over the past few weeks and should be climbing even closer following a 31-point, 17-rebound performance Friday night against the Los Angeles Lakers.

Scottie Barnes is now second behind Evan Mobley for the second best odds to win the Rookie of the Year

Scottie Barnes is now second behind Evan Mobley for the second best odds to win the Rookie of the Year

Statistically, the two are neck and neck. Barnes has a slight edge as an offensive playmaker and scorer, while Mobley has been a defensive star on one of the league's most surprising teams this season.

Scroll to Continue

Recommended Articles

Scottie Barnes vs. Evan Mobley

NBA.com

NamePPGAPGRPGTS%Net RatingTeam Record

Scottie Barnes

15.5

3.4

7.7

55.4%

+1.3

39-31

Evan Mobley

15.3

2.5

8.3

55.0%

+1.9

40-30

The race may come down to how the standings in the Eastern Conference shake out. The Raptors sit one game back of the Cavaliers for the sixth seed in the East with a pivotal game in Toronto rapidly approaching. If Barnes can lead Toronto past Cleveland, it could very well flip the table and make Barnes just the third player in Raptors history to earn the honors.

Further Reading

LeBron James recalls 1st time seeing Scottie Barnes play in Grade 7

LeBron James too much for Raptors, snapping Toronto's winning streak in overtime thriller

Nick Nurse reflects on Precious Achiuwa telling him he can 'shut down' any team's best player

Los Angeles Lakers forward LeBron James (6) controls the ball against Toronto Raptors forward Scottie Barnes (4) during the first half at Crypto.com Arena
News

LeBron James Recalls 1st Time Seeing Scottie Barnes Play in Grade 7

By Aaron Rose3 hours ago
USATSI_17924975_168390270_lowres
News

LeBron James Too Much for Raptors, Snapping Toronto's Winning Streak in Overtime Thriller

By Aaron Rose14 hours ago
USATSI_17700316_168390270_lowres (1)
News

Nick Nurse Provides Update on OG Anunoby and Malachi Flynn Who Are Still a Week Away

By Aaron Rose18 hours ago
Los Angeles Lakers forward LeBron James (6) moves to the basket against Toronto Raptors forward Precious Achiuwa (5) during the first half at Crypto.com Arena
News

Nick Nurse Reflects on Precious Achiuwa Telling Him he Can 'Shut Down' Any Team's Best Player

By Aaron Rose23 hours ago
USATSI_17898124_168390270_lowres (1)
News

Storylines, Where to Watch, Injuries, & Betting Info For Raptors vs. Lakers

By Aaron RoseMar 18, 2022
USATSI_17911211_168390270_lowres (1)
News

Clippers Wowed by Scottie Barnes Who Draws Draymond Green Comparison: 'He's Built like a 2K MyPlayer'

By Aaron RoseMar 17, 2022
USATSI_17911016_168390270_lowres
News

Pascal Siakam Continues to Own California as Raptors End Road Trip With Victory Over Clippers

By Aaron RoseMar 17, 2022
USATSI_12822084_168390270_lowres
News

Nick Nurse Jokingly Asks Clippers to Stop Taking All of Toronto's Players

By Aaron RoseMar 16, 2022