    Scottie Barnes Probable vs. New York Knicks
    The Toronto Raptors have listed Scottie Barnes as probable for Sunday afternoon's game against the New York Knicks
    The Toronto Raptors may finally have a fully healthy rotation for Sunday afternoon.

    Scottie Barnes has been listed as probable with right knee tendinitis and is expected to make his return following a one-game absence due to the injury and two more due to COVID-19 protocols.

    The knee injury popped up when Barnes returned from his time in isolation, Raptors coach Nick Nurse said prior to Toronto's Friday night game. Fortunately, it doesn't appear to be anything too concerning.

    Barnes has been a revelation for the Raptors this season, averaging 15.6 points, 8.3 rebounds, 3.4 assists, and shooting 49.4% from the floor and 35.6% from behind the arc. He sits second in Rookie of the Year odds behind Evan Mobley, according to Vegas oddsmakers, and second behind Orlando's Franz Wagner on NBA.com's latest rookie rankings.

