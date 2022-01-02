Scottie Barnes Details his 'Boring' Second Bout With COVID-19

This time, a positive COVID-19 test was nothing new for Scottie Barnes.

The Toronto Raptors star rookie had been through it before, last year in his first week at Florida State. This time though, there were some symptoms, a runny nose and a cough, he said Sunday night. Otherwise, it wasn't too much of an issue.

"I would say my isolation was pretty boring," he said. "Probably did the same things every day. Really just played video games, sleep, I worked out some. Really just the same things every single day. Very boring."

When he cleared COVID protocols ahead of Friday's game, he popped up on the injury report with right knee tendinitis, but that wasn't an issue against the New York Knicks.

"Didn't have any problems with it today," he said following his 13-point performance Sunday.

With Barnes and the Raptors back at full strength for the time being, Toronto finally is finally getting to see just how talented this unorthodox and versatile roster truly is.

