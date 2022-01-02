Skip to main content
    •
    January 2, 2022
    SUBSCRIBE
    Scottie Barnes Details his 'Boring' Second Bout With COVID-19
    Publish date:

    Scottie Barnes Details his 'Boring' Second Bout With COVID-19

    The Toronto Raptors got Scottie Barnes back from a boring week in COVID-19 isolation following his second bout with the virus
    Author:

    Dan Hamilton-USA TODAY Sports

    The Toronto Raptors got Scottie Barnes back from a boring week in COVID-19 isolation following his second bout with the virus

    This time, a positive COVID-19 test was nothing new for Scottie Barnes.

    The Toronto Raptors star rookie had been through it before, last year in his first week at Florida State. This time though, there were some symptoms, a runny nose and a cough, he said Sunday night. Otherwise, it wasn't too much of an issue.

    "I would say my isolation was pretty boring," he said. "Probably did the same things every day. Really just played video games, sleep, I worked out some. Really just the same things every single day. Very boring."

    When he cleared COVID protocols ahead of Friday's game, he popped up on the injury report with right knee tendinitis, but that wasn't an issue against the New York Knicks.

    Recommended Articles

    "Didn't have any problems with it today," he said following his 13-point performance Sunday.

    With Barnes and the Raptors back at full strength for the time being, Toronto finally is finally getting to see just how talented this unorthodox and versatile roster truly is.

    Further Reading

    Raptors get positive returns from fully-healthy rotation in blowout victory over Knicks

    Goran Dragic is training for his NBA return in the Miami Heat's facility

    Raptors players freak out over DeMar DeRozan's consecutive game-winners

    USATSI_17444360_168390270_lowres
    News

    Scottie Barnes Details his 'Boring' Second Bout With COVID-19

    just now
    USATSI_17443916_168390270_lowres
    News

    Raptors Get Positive Returns From Fully-Healthy Rotation in Blowout Victory Over Knicks

    1 hour ago
    USATSI_17436514_168390270_lowres
    News

    Raptors Players Freak Out Over DeMar DeRozan's Consecutive Game-Winners

    6 hours ago
    USATSI_17334882_168390270_lowres
    News

    Scottie Barnes Probable vs. New York Knicks

    8 hours ago
    USATSI_17334450_168390270_lowres
    News

    Storylines, Where to Watch, Injuries, & Betting Info For Raptors vs. Knicks

    9 hours ago
    USATSI_17437161_168390270_lowres
    News

    Serge Ibaka's Toronto Return Spoiled by COVD Restrictions & the Raptors' Big three

    Dec 31, 2021
    USATSI_17382471_168390270_lowres
    News

    Raptors Rule Out Scottie Barnes With Knee Tendinitis

    Dec 31, 2021
    USATSI_17359425_168390270_lowres (1)
    News

    Scottie Barnes Questionable with Knee Tendinitis, DJ Wilson Enters COVID Protocols

    Dec 31, 2021