Raptors Player Freak Out Over DeMar DeRozan's Consecutive Game-Winners

The Toronto Raptors brotherhood knows no bounds.

Sure, the Raptors may eventually take on the Chicago Bulls and DeMar DeRozan in the first round of the playoffs this year, but until then, DeRozan has Toronto's full support. Just moments after hitting his second consecutive game-winner, a corner pull-up three to beat the Washington Wizards, Raptors players took to social media to heap praise on their former teammate.

One night earlier, DeRozan hit an off-balanced pull-up three to beat the Indiana Pacers at the buzzer.

DeRozan has been blazing hot in clutch situations this season. He's 5-for-8 with a league-leading 19 points in one-possession situations with one minute remaining in the game. He's also averaging 1.39 points per possession in the last two minutes of games this year, per Synergy.

Former Raptors guard Kyle Lowry, who spent six seasons playing alongside DeRozan in Toronto, took to Instagram to praise his former teammate.

Kyle Lowry praises DeMar DeRozan on Instagram

VanVleet called DeRozan the MVP on his Instagram feed.

Fred VanVleet calls DeMar DeRozan the NBA's MVP on Instagram

DeRozan sits ninth in MVP odds, according to SI Sportsbook. He trails Steph Curry, Kevin Durant, Giannis Antetokounmpo, Nikola Jokic, Joel Embiid, Chris Paul, LeBron James, and Luka Doncic, respectively.

