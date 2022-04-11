Skip to main content
Scottie Barnes Earns 2nd Rookie of the Month Honors

Nathan Ray Seebeck-USA TODAY Sports

Scottie Barnes' Rookie of the Year resume just got a little bit longer.

The Toronto Raptors rookie has once again earned Eastern Conference Rookie of the Month honors, this time for March/April, the league announced Monday. It's the second time Barnes has earned the award having already been named rookie of the month in February.

Barnes averaged 16.6 points, 7.6 rebounds, 4.0 assists, and shot 50.5% from the floor in 22 games since March 1. He recorded a 25-points, eight-rebound, and 10-assist double-double on March 12 and posted a 31-point and 17-rebound performance against the Los Angeles Lakers on March 18.

It's the fourth time a Raptors player has earned multiple Rookie of the Month awards as Barnes joins Andrea Bargnani (06-07), Vince Carter (98-99), and Damon Stoudamire (95-96) among the most decorated rookies in franchise history.

He finished the season averaging 15.3 points, 7.5 rebounds, and 3.5 assists per game while shooting 49.2% from the floor and was the only rookie to rank in the top five among rookies in scoring, rebounds, assists, steals, and blocks.

Barnes, however, is a slight underdog to win the Rookie of the Year award. He sits just behind Evan Mobley who remains the favorite to take home the honors.

