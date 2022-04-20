Skip to main content
Scottie Barnes Attends Shootaround Without Walking Boot, Gary Trent Jr. Cleared to Play

Scottie Barnes Attends Shootaround Without Walking Boot, Gary Trent Jr. Cleared to Play

Toronto Raptors rookie Scottie Barnes was without a walking boot and appears to be nearing a return ahead of Game 3 against the Philadelphia 76ers

Bill Streicher-USA TODAY Sports

Toronto Raptors rookie Scottie Barnes was without a walking boot and appears to be nearing a return ahead of Game 3 against the Philadelphia 76ers

Scottie Barnes appears to be heading in the right direction.

The Toronto Raptors rookie forward was at Wednesday morning's shootaround and was seen without a walking boot and appeared to be walking without a noticeable limp just four days after spraining his left ankle in the fourth quarter of Game 1.

Barnes remains doubtful to play, per the injury report, though he certainly appears on his way back to a return. 

"Yeah, he looks a pretty good," Raptors coach Nick Nurse said of Barnes.

His return would allow Toronto to share the ball handling duties, creating more off-ball opportunities for Fred VanVleet and Pascal Siakam, Nurse added.

Scroll to Continue

Recommended Articles

As for Gary Trent Jr., he was also at shootaround Wednesday despite battling a non-COVID illness. He will play in Game 3, Nurse said. 

"He looks a little better. Still not 100%, but better than he has looked," Nurse said of Trent.

Trent gave it a go in Game 2 but never looked right. He played just less than 10 minutes and was unable to score a single basket before eventually being ruled out. 

Thad Young will play despite his hyperextended left thumb. He is not on the injury report and should see his playing time tick up after contributing just eight minutes in Game 2.

Further Reading

Raptors continue to exude confidence despite daunting hole: 'We've been here before'

Joel Embiid praises Nick Nurse but says Raptors coach needs to stop 'b****ing' about calls

Unable to win Embiid-Less minutes, problems mount for Raptors down 2-0 to 76ers

USATSI_18111804_168390270_lowres (1)
News

Storylines, Where to Watch, Injuries, & Betting Info For Game 3: Raptors vs. 76ers

By Aaron Rose3 hours ago
USATSI_18047442_168390270_lowres
News

Raptors List Scottie Barnes as Doubtful, Gary Trent Jr. as Questionable for Game 3

By Aaron Rose19 hours ago
USATSI_18111751_168390270_lowres
News

Doc Rivers & Joel Embiid Hilariously Rip Danny Green About his Shocking One-Handed Dunk

By Aaron Rose23 hours ago
USATSI_18111693_168390270_lowres
News

Raptors Continue to Exude Confidence Despite Daunting Hole: 'We've Been Here Before'

By Aaron RoseApr 19, 2022
USATSI_18111692_168390270_lowres
News

Joel Embiid Praises Nick Nurse but Says Raptors Coach Needs to Stop 'B****ing' About Calls

By Aaron RoseApr 19, 2022
USATSI_18111090_168390270_lowres
News

Unable to Win Embiid-Less Minutes, Problems Mount for Raptors Down 2-0 to 76ers

By Aaron RoseApr 18, 2022
USATSI_18102537_168390270_lowres
News

Gary Trent Jr. & Thad Young Will Play for Raptors in Game 2 vs. 76ers

By Aaron RoseApr 18, 2022
USATSI_18102775_168390270_lowres
News

Nick Nurse Hints at Possible Options for Slowing Tyrese Maxey

By Aaron RoseApr 18, 2022