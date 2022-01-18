Scottie Barnes Sends Well Wishes to Woman Following Ferocious Slam Dunk

Scottie Barnes may be young, but he's certainly not dumb.

The Toronto Raptors rookie wasn't going to start criticizing the referees following Monday night's game against the Miami Heat despite a very questionable foul call midway through the fourth quarter.

Barnes, who got his legs taken out from under him, hit in the face, and then shoved into the stands by Caleb Martin on a fastbreak dunk, said post-game that he agreed with the referees that the play was a common foul.

"I just feel like it was a hustle play," said the 20-year-old forward. "He tried to get the ball but I would just say he was running real fast and couldn’t really control himself in that situation. I don’t feel like it was a flagrant."

Barnes' primary concern post-game was the well-being of the woman he fell into in the first row.

"To whoever this lady in the stand is, I hope you are okay," he tweeted Tuesday morning.

The play was so impressive it caught the attention of former Raptor and current Phoenix Suns forward Ishmail Wainright who tweeted out his reaction to the dunk.

While Barnes did get up hobbling, he didn't appear to have any issues down the stretch and finished the game in Toronto's closing lineup.

