Report: Raptors Sign Daniel Oturu To 10-Day Deal

Even in desperation, the Toronto Raptors can't stray too far from their small-ball strategy.

Toronto has reportedly signed 6-foot-8 center Daniel Oturu to a 10-day contract, according to ESPN's Adrian Wojnarowski.

Oturu is another undersized center, fitting the mold of Precious Achiuwa and Khem Birch, both 6-foot-9 bigs. He'll be asked to help replace Toronto's eight rotation players currently in COVID-19 protocols.

In 30 NBA games with the L.A. Clippers last season, Oturu averaged 1.8 points and 1.6 rebounds in 5.4 minutes per game. This season he's averaging 20.6 points and 9.7 rebounds in his seven games with the Windy City Bulls.

When Oturu's deal is finalized, he'll join Juwan Morgan, Tremont Waters, and D.J. Wilson who all signed 10-day contracts to join the Raptors on Thursday.

The Raptors' next game comes after Christmas in Cleveland where they'll take on the undermanned Cavaliers.

Further Reading

Kyle Lowry says he didn't chase triple-double as ode to Fred VanVleet

COVID-19 continues to disrupt Raptors' developmental plans, costing Scottie Barnes valuable reps

Precious Achiuwa details his time in isolation & says he's far more than just a snacking specialist