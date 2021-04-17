Report: Raptors Re-Signing Freddie Gillespie to 2nd 10-Day Contract

The Toronto Raptors have been so impressed with Freddie Gillespie they're reportedly signing him to a second 10-day contract

New Freddie is sticking around for a little bit longer.

The Toronto Raptors have reportedly agreed to re-sign Freddie Gillespie to a second 10-day contract, according to The Athletics's Blake Murphy.

The decision comes as no surprise after Raptors coach Nick Nurse all but guaranteed Gillespie would be sticking around for another few days.

"It's been nice to give him his run, to evaluate him in these ten days. I would imagine he would get another, at minimum, another 10 days, if not more," Nurse said prior to Friday's game.

Gillespie has averaged 5.8 points and 4.2 rebounds over the last five games while playing 80 mostly meaningful minutes for the Raptors.

Assuming Gillespie continues to show the same kind of hustle he's provided the Raptors over the last 10 days, it's expected that the 23-year-old forward will remain with Toronto for the rest of the season.

