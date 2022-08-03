Raptors Sign Undrafted Forward Gabe Brown to Training Camp Deal

The Toronto Raptors have made the final addition to their training camp roster this summer, signing forward Gabe Brown to a deal, the team announced Wednesday.

The deal comes just days after Toronto waived Armoni Brooks, freeing up one more roster spot and allowing the Raptors to sign Brown to an Exhibit 10 deal, per Sportsnet's Blake Murphy. The deal allows Toronto to bring Brown into training camp and, presumably, keep him in the G League for next season.

Brown, 22, is a 6-foot-8 undrafted free agent out of Michigan State. He spent four years with the Spartans, earning All-Big Ten honors this past year while averaging 11.6 points and 3.8 rebounds while shooting 42.8% from the floor and 38.2% from behind the arc 5.3 three-point attempts per game.

He played in five Summer League games with the Oklahoma City Thunder last month, averaging 8.8 points and 3.0 rebounds while shooting 40% from the floor and 34.5% from three-point range.

Brown is unlikely to make the team this summer considering Toronto's nearly full roster, but he should stick around with the Raptors 905 this season and provide some 3-and-D skill for new 905 coach Eric Khoury.

