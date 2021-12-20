Skip to main content
    •
    December 20, 2021
    Report: Raptors Add Juwan Morgan as COVID-19 Replacement Player
    Publish date:

    The Toronto Raptors have added Juwan Morgan as a COVID-19 replacement player to fill the hole left by Pascal Siakam and Dalano Banton in protocols
    Author:

    Jayne Kamin-Oncea-USA TODAY Sports

    The Toronto Raptors aren't done filling out their roster quite yet.

    Just moments after they reportedly inked Brandon Goodwin to a 10-day contract to replace Pascal Siakam and Dalano Banton in COVID-19 protocols, the team has reportedly added another 10-day contract, this time Juwan Morgan, a 6-foot-7 power forward out of the Boston Celtics' G League program.

    The 24-year-old Morgan has played in 50 NBA games over his two-year career, all with the Utah Jazz. He's averaging 1.4 points, 1.1 rebounds, and shot 51.8% from the field. From a per 36 minute perspective, he's averaging 9.1 points and 7.3 rebounds in his NBA career. 

    In the G League, he's averaging 12.6 points and seven rebounds while shooting 55.9% from the field and 38.8% from behind the arc with the Maine Celtics.

    Both players will be on the team for the next 10 days while the Raptors hope to get Siakam and Banton back from COVID-19 protocols, ideally on December 28 against the Philadelphia 76ers when their 10 days in protocols expire.

    The two signings will not count toward Toronto's luxury tax bill, per the NBA's new COVID-19 protocols. The Raptors had been right up against the luxury tax threshold but the new rules have allowed teams to sign COVID-19 replacement players without the salary counting toward the cap.

    USATSI_15918273_168390270_lowres
