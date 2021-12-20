Skip to main content
    December 20, 2021
    Report: Raptors Sign Brandon Goodwin To 10-Day Deal
    The Toronto Raptors will have a new player on the roster Thursday night against the Chicago Bulls.

    With Pascal Siakam and Dalano Banton both in COVID-19 protocols, the Raptors have signed Brandon Goodwin to a 10-day hardship deal as a replacement player, according to The Athletic's Shams Charania.

    Goodwin is a 6-foot guard who has appeared in 9 NBA games over three seasons with Denver and Atlanta, averaging 4.7 points, 1.6 assists, and shooting 30.6% from behind the arc. More recently, he's played in seven games with the Westchester Knicks in the G League, averaging 15.3 points and seven assists while shooting 34.1% from three-point range.

    The addition was required under the NBA's new COVID-19 protocols that mandate any team with two players in Health & Safety protocols sign at least one player to a hardship exemption. This deal will not count toward the Raptors' luxury tax bill.

    Both Siakam and Banton can clear COVID protocols on December 28 at the earliest, should they not receive multiple negative COVID tests prior to that date. That would mean the two will miss at least two games, first against Chicago and then against Cleveland.

