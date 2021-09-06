September 6, 2021
Report: Stanley Johnson Signs with Bulls
Former Toronto Raptors forward Stanley Johnson has reportedly signed with the Chicago Bulls
Former Toronto Raptors forward Stanley Johnson is leaving town for next season.

The 25-year-old has reportedly signed a new deal to join the Chicago Bulls, according to The Athletic's Shams Charania.

The former lottery pick spent two seasons with the Raptors and never quite found his footing. He averaged 3.8 points per game on 38% shooting. His two-year contract that included a player-option was one of just a handful of mistakes the Raptors front office has made since Masai Ujiri joined the organization back in 2013.

Johnson will now have a chance to be a defensive stopper on a Bulls team that's expected to be an offense-first squad without much defensive fortitude. He's still young, just 25 years old, but with the way his career has played out so far, he projects as a back-of-the-bench depth player for Chicago.

