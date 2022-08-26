Skip to main content
Raptors Roster Battles Haven't Helped Their Cases at FIBA Qualifiers

Kevin Jairaj-USA TODAY Sports

Svi Mykhailiuk and Juancho Hernangómez didn't do themselves any favors when it comes to making the Toronto Raptors roster in their first FIBA action of the summer.

The two Europeans are signed to minimum contracts for Toronto this season and are expected to be vying for an open roster spot in training camp. They'll be competing with Justin Champagnie and Dalano Banton, two shoo-ins for the team, along with D.J. Wilson and Gabe Brown for three spots on the team.

In the Euro FIBA Qualifiers, however, things weren't pretty for the two Raptors. Hernangomez, the star of the Adam Sandler movie Hustle, scored just seven points on 3-for-10 shooting with one three-pointer and five rebounds in an 87-57 victory for Spain over Iceland on Wednesday. For Mykhailiuk, Wednesday's outing for Ukraine wasn't much better. He tallied 11 points on 5-for-19 shooting, missing all nine of his three-point attempts in a 97-89 loss to Italy. 

Both players will have a chance to redeem themselves on Saturday when Spain takes on the Netherlands and Ukraine faces off against Iceland.

The Canadians, meanwhile, knocked off Argentina 99-87 on Thursday courtesy of a 23-point showing from Shai Gilgeous-Alexander and 21 points from Kelly Olynyk. Raptors coach Nick Nurse continued to man the bench as the head coach for the Senior Men's National Team.

