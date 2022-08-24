With the Kevin Durant saga in the rearview mirror, sportsbooks have finally released their 2022-23 win totals for the year and it's time to start looking forward to next season.

The Toronto Raptors are in a bit of an unusual spot in the Eastern Conference. The team is widely expected to take a step forward next season, with development from Scottie Barnes, Precious Achiuwa, and their young core, and improved health throughout the roster. However, sportsbooks have the Raptors' win total for next season set at 45.5 wins, the seventh-highest in the conference, and moving in the wrong direction. Earlier in August, Toronto was -120 to go over 45.5 wins on DraftKings, now the odds have dipped to -110, with equal odds on both sides.

Toronto is therefore expected to finish seventh in the conference, a step back from the team's fifth-placed finish of a season ago. The Boston Celtics, Milwaukee Bucks, Brooklyn Nets, Philadelphia 76ers, Miami Heat, and Atlanta Hawks are all projected to win more games than Toronto next season, while the Chicago Bulls and Cleveland Cavaliers sit just behind the Raptors, projected to win 43.5 and 42.5 games, respectively.

History suggests the Raptors will outperform those expectations. The organization has topped its projected win total every year since 2011-12 with the exception of the COVID-19-plagued year in Tampa. But without any significant upgrades this year to keep up with an improving conference, the Raptors may end up improving on the court while dipping down in the standings.

