Report: Raptors Intend to 'Operate as Buyers' at the Trade Deadline

With the trade deadline just three weeks away, the Toronto Raptors are making it known they don't plan on standing pat next month.

The Raptors are reportedly looking to augment their core at the trade deadline and plan to "operate as buyers," according to TSN's Josh Lewenberg. Even at 21-21, the impressive play of Pascal Siakam, Fred VanVleet, Scottie Barnes, OG Anunoby, and Gary Trent Jr. this season appears to have expedited Toronto's championship timeline.

“We’re trying to evaluate who exactly we are, and if you’re going to try to add a piece or two, which you’re always trying to do, saying, ‘what does this team need?’" Raptors coach Nick Nurse said last week. "We’ve got some guys that we really believe in that we’re growing with for the future — like a really good group of core guys. Those, I would say, six for sure, or seven maybe, would be guys we want to focus on. You don’t want to do anything to disrupt that group in a huge way."

The problem is going to be finding a way to add to this group without moving one of those core players or paying into the luxury tax. As things sit now, the Raptors are just $268,540 below the luxury tax threshold and have shown a reluctance to eclipse that mark. It's why they've played almost the entire season with an open roster spot, having waived Sam Dekker back in November.

In theory, Toronto could part with Goran Dragic to free up some luxury tax space, but the 35-year-old backup guard isn't going to have much of a market and a buyout has always seemed the more likely route to a divorce.

Chris Boucher is another name to keep an eye on because of his $7 million expiring contract, but the 29-year-old has suddenly become one of the Raptors' only reliable bench players. Additionally, his age and contract situation make it hard to see him enticing a seller into a deal.

Ultimately, it's hard to see Toronto pulling off a big splashy trade considering their financial and roster constraints. If the Raptors are going to add, it's far more likely to be in a smaller deal, one that bolsters the bench and doesn't shake things up too much.

