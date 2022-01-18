The Goran Dragic Situation Explained

Goran Dragic isn't coming back.

This marriage with the Toronto Raptors was never meant to last very long. When Toronto acquired Dragic in a sign-and-trade with the Miami Heat for Kyle Lowry this summer it was about ensuring Lowry could maximize his earning potential and it allowed the Raptors to acquire Precious Achiuwa. Miami could have declined Dragic's team option for this year and signed Lowry outright during free agency, but it would have limited Lowry's contract and kept Toronto from adding Achiuwa.

Reports at the time of the trade suggested the Raptors were looking to add a third team into the deal, potentially the Dallas Mavericks, to redirect Dragic elsewhere and bring back a little bit more long-term potential. But Toronto couldn't find a third party to make the deal work. Instead, Dragic — somewhat reluctantly — showed up and played his part. He helped mentor the younger players during training camp, helped get Achiuwa acclimated to his new team, and, by all accounts, was a good teammate.

After four games as a member of Toronto's rotation including one start, the Raptors decided to go in a different direction. Dragic was benched in favor of Dalano Banton as Toronto turned its attention to the future.

A month later, he was gone, having left the team for "personal reasons."

Dragic has spent the last little while in Miami training for a return to the NBA that will surely come after the trade deadline. It's clear he's not coming back to the Raptors despite Toronto's need for a backup guard and some bench depth. Instead, this saga will end on or around the Feb. 10 trade deadline. Either Toronto will move him as part of a larger deal in which they need his $19.4 million salary to acquire a bigger piece or they'll buy him out following the deadline, allowing him to sign elsewhere.

The Raptors don't seem upset about it. Remember, they opted to move on without him prior to his departure, and Raptors coach Nick Nurse admitted Dragic isn't part of the plan moving forward. A divorce is coming and it's not nearly as ugly as it may seem.

