Report: Raptors Acquire Thad Young for Goran Dragic

The Goran Dragic saga has come to an end.

The Toronto Raptors have reportedly acquired Thaddeus Young, Drew Eubanks, and a 2022 second-round pick from the San Antonio Spurs in a deal for Dragic's expiring contract, and a lottery-protected 2022 first-round pick, according to The Athletic's Shams Charania.

Young is a 33-year-old power forward who the Spurs acquired this past summer from the Chicago Bulls in the sign-and-trade for DeMar DeRozan. He's averaging 6.1 points and 3.6 rebounds per game this season on an expiring $14.2 million contract.

While Young does fit a need for Toronto as a big off the bench, his age and contract situation suggest he isn't in the long-term plans for the Raptors. He's been in and out of San Antonio's rotation for over a month now and doesn't project as a player Toronto is going to keep long-term.

Eubanks is a 25-year-old big averaging 4.7 points and 4.0 rebounds per game this season. He's under contract through next season.

Toronto's first-round pick is reportedly protected 1-14 for 2022 and 1-13 next season before it would become two second-round picks if it doesn't convey.

The trade does, however, mark the end of the strange Dragic situation. The 35-year-old point guard was acquired from the Miami Heat along with Precious Achiuwa in the sign-and-trade for Kyle Lowry this past offseason. He played in five games with the Raptors this year before leaving the team for personal reasons back in November. He is expected to be bought out by San Antonio and will presumably sign with the Dallas Mavericks at a later date.

