Report: Raptors Have 'Expressed Interest' in Danilo Gallinari

The Toronto Raptors are reportedly interested in trading for Atlanta Hawks forward Danilo Gallinari

The Toronto Raptors reportedly have a new name on their trade wish list: Danilo Gallinari.

Toronto is reportedly among a handful of teams that have expressed interest in the Atlanta Hawks' 6-foot-10 forward, per HoopsHype's Michael Scotto.

Gallinari fits a pair of Toronto's needs as another big man who can come off the bench and provide depth as well as a floor-spacer who is shooting 38.8% from three-point range this season. The problem, however, is his defense. He's a defensive liability and the kind of player opposing teams will pick on relentlessly in the playoffs.

The Raptors could try to move Goran Dragic's expiring deal for Gallinari who is set to earn $20.5 million this season and $21.5 million next season, but Toronto would have to add a little more salary to the deal to avoid paying into the luxury tax

While the Hawks do have a glut of forwards with the emergence of Onyeka Okongwu, Atlanta has jumped back into the playoff picture, and moving Gallinari to another Eastern Conference team fighting for playoff seeding would be highly unusual.

It's worth noting, however, that Raptors president and vice-chairman Masai Ujiri, then with the Denver Nuggs, did trade for Gallinari back in 2011 as part of the Carmelo Anthony blockbuster deal.

