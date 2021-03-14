Vegas Expecting Raptors To Drop Fifth Straight vs. Bulls

The Toronto Raptors are underdogs once again with Pascal Siakam, OG Anunoby, and Fred VanVleet all expected to miss Sunday's game against the Chicago Bulls

Things are getting downright ugly for the Toronto Raptors these days.

With Pascal Siakam, Fred VanVleet, OG Anunoby, Malachi Flynn, and Patrick McCaw all expected to miss at least their fifth straight game, the Raptors' four-game losing streak looks like it has no end in sight. Vegas sportsbooks are once again expecting a loss for the Raptors who have ventured up to Chicago late last night in preparation for a 9 p.m. ET tipoff against the Bulls on Sunday. Toronto can be bought as 3.5-point underdogs with a +135 to +140 moneyline, implying about a 42% chance of pulling off the upset, according to Covers.

The goal for the Raptors coming into this stretch of three or so games without most of their starting unit was to try to grab one or two victories to keep things steady.

"I’m hoping we can raise our level of confidence up going into these games, these next three, and figure out a way to pick off one or two until we get our guys back," Raptors coach Nick Nurse said last Wednesday.

Well, Toronto squandered a beautiful opportunity to pull out a victory against Atlanta on Thursday and was run out of the building by the Charlotte Hornets on Saturday night. Now the Raptors are facing the possibility of falling below the Bulls, down to the 11th seed in the Eastern Conference with a loss Sunday night.

