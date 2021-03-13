NewsCanada BasketballSI.com
Raptors Not Expecting Siakam, VanVleet, & Anunoby Back for Sunday

The Toronto Raptors are not expecting to have Pascal Siakam, Fred VanVleet, or OG Anunoby back for Sunday night's game against the Detroit Pistons
Kim Klement-USA TODAY Sports

Reinforcements are coming for the Toronto Raptors, but not quite yet.

The Raptors will be without Pascal Siakam, OG Anunoby, Fred VanVleet, Patrick McCaw, and Malachi Flynn for Saturday night due to the NBA's COVID-19 Health and Safety protocols, and head coach Nick Nurse said he isn't expecting the group back for Sunday night's game against the Chicago Bulls.

"I do not believe [they'll return]," Nurse said. "I think that we're going to do this trip and then when we get back in Monday with two days between games [we'll] take a survey of the land and see who's ready to rejoin us and go from there."

If the group does miss Sunday night's game, it'll be five straight games the Raptors have had to play without the group and six without Siakam who first popped up on the injury report on February 26 prior to Toronto's game against the Houston Rockets.

The Raptors are 0-3 without the group of five and 1-3 since the COVID-19 issues began prior to the Rockets game.

If all are ruled out against Chicago, their next opportunity for a potential return will come on Wednesday when the Raptors make the trip over to Detroit to take on Dwane Casey and the Pistons.

