Skip to main content

Vince Carter Was 'All In' on Re-Signing With The Raptors, Kyle Lowry Says

The Toronto Raptors nearly had a reunion with Vince Carter, Kyle Lowry said on The VC Show
  • Author:
  • Publish date:

Despite all the tumult surrounding Vince Carter's 2004 departure from the Toronto Raptors, the former Toronto icon nearly had a fairytale ending with the organization.

At one point, Kyle Lowry said he recruited Carter to re-sign with the Raptors organization, possibly in 2018-19 had the Sacramento Kings bought out Carter ahead of Toronto's first NBA championship.

"I tried to get Vince back with us," Lowry said during a conversation with Carter on The VC Show. "I was one of the biggest advocates to try to get him back in Toronto and Vince was all in. ... We was working on trying to get that done."

A return to Toronto, especially with a title certainly would have gone a long way to redeeming himself in the eyes of fans who still hold a grudge following his trade request and disappointing departure to the New Jersey Nets.

Scroll to Continue

Recommended Articles

In 2018, Sportsnet's Michael Grange reported Toronto wasn't interested in bringing back Carter for its playoff run. The organization instead opted to sign Jeremy Lin who had been bought out by the Atlanta Hawks.

Carter never ended up being bought out by the Kings that season and went on to play two more seasons with the Hawks before returning in 2020. His final game came on March 11, 2020, the day Rudy Gobert tested positive for COVID-19, shutting the league down for months before its resumption in the Orlando Bubble.

Further Reading

Scottie Barnes has been preparing for more 'Point Scottie' next season, his trainer explains

Raptors should have a 'little specialness' this season, Nick Nurse says

Trainer details Scottie Barnes' offensive mindset going into sophomore season

USATSI_17564107_168390270_lowres
News

Nick Nurse Details How Raptors Scout NBA Referees

By Aaron Rose18 hours ago
USATSI_18097709_168390270_lowres (2)
News

Scottie Barnes Has Been Preparing for More 'Point Scottie' Next Season, His Trainer Explains

By Aaron RoseAug 4, 2022 8:42 AM EDT
USATSI_17984035_168390270_lowres (3)
News

Raptors Should Have a 'Little Specialness' This Season, Nick Nurse Says

By Aaron RoseAug 3, 2022 1:58 PM EDT
USATSI_18154124_168390270_lowres (6)
News

Raptors Announce Preseason Schedule & Training Camp in Victoria, BC

By Aaron RoseAug 3, 2022 10:33 AM EDT
USATSI_11413785_168390270_lowres
News

Raptors Will Face Jazz & Celtics in Preseason Games in Edmonton & Montreal

By Aaron RoseAug 3, 2022 10:11 AM EDT
USATSI_17941075_168390270_lowres
News

Raptors Sign Undrafted Forward Gabe Brown to Training Camp Deal

By Aaron RoseAug 3, 2022 9:30 AM EDT
USATSI_10022852_168390270_lowres
News

Report: Former Raptor DeMarre Carroll Joins Bucks Coaching Staff

By All Raptors StaffAug 2, 2022 5:47 PM EDT
USATSI_18102533_168390270_lowres (3)
News

Trainer Details Scottie Barnes' Offensive Mindset Going Into Sophomore Season

By Aaron RoseAug 2, 2022 10:15 AM EDT