Report: Raptors Waive Drew Eubanks Following Deadline Deal

Drew Eubanks will not be coming to Toronto.

The Toronto Raptors have decided to waive the 25-year-old big man following his acquisition from the San Antonio Spurs on Thursday afternoon in the Goran Dragic for Thad Young trade, according to ESPN's Adrian Wojnarowski.

Essentially, Toronto needed to acquire Eubanks' $1.2 million contract in order to facilitate the deal. The Raptors had an open roster spot from waiving Sam Dekker earlier in the season and had the ability to take on an extra player.

Now the Raptors will once again have an open roster spot to play with and enough space below the luxury tax to add another full contract. It's possible Toronto rewards Justin Champagnie with a full contract considering he's been in and out of the rotation on a two-way deal. Alternatively, the Raptors could look to the buyout market or G League to make another signing. D.J. Wilson, for example, is a player to keep an eye on. Toronto signed him to a pair of 10-day contracts earlier in the year and he remains unsigned.

Raptors general manager Bobby Webster is scheduled to speak to the media at 4 p.m. ET to discuss the team's trade deadline deal.

