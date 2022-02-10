Skip to main content
Report: Raptors Waive Drew Eubanks Following Deadline Deal

Report: Raptors Waive Drew Eubanks Following Deadline Deal

The Toronto Raptors have reportedly waived Drew Eubanks following his acquisition from the San Antonio Spurs prior to the trade deadline

Daniel Dunn-USA TODAY Sports

The Toronto Raptors have reportedly waived Drew Eubanks following his acquisition from the San Antonio Spurs prior to the trade deadline

Drew Eubanks will not be coming to Toronto.

The Toronto Raptors have decided to waive the 25-year-old big man following his acquisition from the San Antonio Spurs on Thursday afternoon in the Goran Dragic for Thad Young trade, according to ESPN's Adrian Wojnarowski.

Essentially, Toronto needed to acquire Eubanks' $1.2 million contract in order to facilitate the deal. The Raptors had an open roster spot from waiving Sam Dekker earlier in the season and had the ability to take on an extra player.

Recommended Articles

Now the Raptors will once again have an open roster spot to play with and enough space below the luxury tax to add another full contract. It's possible Toronto rewards Justin Champagnie with a full contract considering he's been in and out of the rotation on a two-way deal. Alternatively, the Raptors could look to the buyout market or G League to make another signing. D.J. Wilson, for example, is a player to keep an eye on. Toronto signed him to a pair of 10-day contracts earlier in the year and he remains unsigned.

Raptors general manager Bobby Webster is scheduled to speak to the media at 4 p.m. ET to discuss the team's trade deadline deal.

Further Reading

Takeaways & Reactions from Raptors Deadline Deal

Raptors continue rolling to 7th straight victory with help on the way

5 takeaway from Bobby Webster's pre-trade deadline press conference

USATSI_17530471_168390270_lowres
News

Report: Raptors Waive Drew Eubanks Following Deadline Deal

27 seconds ago
USATSI_17522387_168390270_lowres
News

Report: Wizards Acquire Kristaps Porzingis From Mavericks for Spencer Dinwiddie

1 hour ago
USATSI_17651179_168390270_lowres
News

Fred VanVleet Sidelined with Left Groin Soreness for Thursday

2 hours ago
USATSI_17432451_168390270_lowres
News

Report: Nets Trade James Harden to 76ers for Ben Simmons & Seth Curry

2 hours ago
USATSI_17089191_168390270_lowres
News

Takeaways & Reactions from Raptors Deadline Deal

3 hours ago
USATSI_17595040_168390270_lowres
News

Report: Bucks Acquire Serge Ibaka in Four-Team Deal

3 hours ago
USATSI_17342628_168390270_lowres
News

Report: Raptors Acquire Thad Young for Goran Dragic

4 hours ago
USATSI_17530924_168390270_lowres
News

Report: Raptors Discussing Deal with Mavericks for Kristaps Porzingis

4 hours ago