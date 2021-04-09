Report: Raptors Waive Patrick McCaw

The Toronto Raptors will reportedly waive Patrick McCaw, the 6-foot-7 wing who has battled left knee problems for much of the past two seasons

Patrick McCaw's Toronto Raptors tenure is reportedly coming to a close.

The team has reportedly waived the 25-year-old wing, according to The Athletic's Shams Charania.

McCaw appeared in just five games for Toronto this year after missing the first part of the season recovering from surgery to remove a mass in his left knee.

The team had initially invited McCaw to the NBA's Orlando Bubble last season but McCaw was unable to play due to a benign mass in his leg. It was later determined that he would need surgery and he was unable to return until February 19. Unfortunately, McCaw's season never really got off the ground and he wound up back on the team's injury report due to left knee swelling.

In total, he played 68 games for the Raptors, averaging 3.6 points on 42% shooting while averaging 18.9 minutes played. If he's unable to latch on with an NBA team again, at least he can leave the league having won three consecutive NBA titles.

Further Reading

Report: Raptors plan to sign former Magic centre Khem Birch

NBA suspends Fred VanVleet & DeAndre' Bembry

ESPN leaves OG Anunoby off their top 25 players under 25 list