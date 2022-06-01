Report: Raptors Hosted Arkansas' JD Notae on Pre-Draft Visit

The Toronto Raptors aren't just breaking down the top 59 or so players in the upcoming NBA Draft, by now they've become an organization that prides itself on finding diamonds in the rough even after the draft is over.

It's not just Fred VanVleet who headlines Toronto's list of impactful undrafted free agent finds, Chris Boucher joined the Raptors system after a year with Golden State, and more recently Terence Davis was a brief success story in Toronto before off-the-court issues and lackluster play in his sophomore turned his tenure sour. Now, the Raptors are back on the hunt for the next one and have reportedly worked out Arkansas' JD Notae, a 6-foot-2 combo guard expected to go undrafted later this month.

"JD is a great kid who is very, very shy and humble off the court," Arkansas reporter Andy Hodges of AllHogs told AllRaptors. "On the floor, he too small to be a 2 and not really the type of ballhandler needed to play the point. He can score in bunches and in a hurry. Very streaky shooting. Not shy about taking the key shot in crunch time and doesn't seem to be particularly bothered if it doesn't go on. He cares very deeply and not flippant, but if it doesn't go in the hole he is confident the next one will.

"Has good basketball IQ, but inconsistent shooting and defensive play sometimes makes you wonder about it. Fast, good athlete and a high-speed motor that lets him make plays on defense at times."

The 23-year-old Notae spent two seasons at Jacksonville before transferring to Arkansas for his junior and senior seasons. He, like former Raptors second-round pick Jalen Harris, was recruited by former NBA coach Eric Mussleman.

Notae averaged 15.7 points per game at Arkansas while shooting 39.1% from the floor and 31.3% as a high-volume three-point shooter.

"A key player during the past two seasons for the Hogs in runs to the Elite Eight, but had a nagging knack for early foul trouble in postseason at times," Hodges added.

Don't expect Toronto to select Notae at No. 33, but he could be a player to watch following the draft as an undrafted free agent signing.

