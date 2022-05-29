Should the Raptors Trade For the 7th Pick? Toronto's Vision For the Future Is Already Clear

News of Dyson Daniels' interview with the Toronto Raptors ahead of next month's NBA Draft seemed to raise some questions about Toronto's plan for the future.

On paper, it doesn't make a ton of sense for the Raptors, who own the 33rd pick in the draft, to be chatting with a prospect widely expected to be drafted among the top 10 or so picks. However, reports out of Portland suggest the No. 7 pick in the draft is available, according to The Athletic, and some draft forecasters have already penciled Toronto in as a potential trade partner to move up and select Daniels, the 6-foot-6 wing from the G League Ignite, with the No. 7 pick.

It's plausible, though extremely unlikely.

For one, draft interviews can be a red herring at this time of year. Just because Toronto interviewed Daniels doesn't mean the organization is truly looking at him as a potential draft pick.

Secondly, Raptors president Masai Ujiri has made it clear he's not looking to make any big moves this summer to shake up the core. Could he be lying? Sure. But for now, we'll take him at his word when he says "the core is the core."

"We are going to make little changes here and there, obviously we have the mid-level exception that we can use and we’ll try to find some flexibility, be it trades, or to add players if that comes about," Ujiri added. "Barring injuries and things that you feel hinder your team along the way, we feel that there is going to be growth internally."

Assuming Portland is in win-now mode, hoping to build around Damian Lillard for the next few seasons, the Trail Blazers are going to want a player from Toronto's core in return for that coveted No. 7 pick. A package of Malachi Flynn, some other young player, and future first-round picks is not going to entice Portland into a deal whatsoever.

Daniels is a player to keep an eye on for down the road. Toronto was clearly interested in Precious Achiuwa ahead of the 2020 draft and kept tabs on the Miami Heat's first-round pick before trading for him in the Kyle Lowry sign-and-trade. Daniels could be a similar prospect either via trade or free agency at some point in the future. Just don't expect some big shakeup in the draft involving Toronto and anyone from the Raptors' core.

