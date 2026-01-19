Five numbers to know after LeBron, Lakers beat Raptors

The Toronto Raptors are disappointed after a 110-93 loss to the Los Angeles Lakers inside Crypto.com Arena.

The Raptors had chances to win throughout the game, but they ultimately fell flat in the fourth quarter. Here's a look at five numbers from the box score from the loss against the Lakers.

7 - Raptors' 3-point makes

The Raptors continue to struggle from beyond the three-point line, making just 7 of 32 attempts from downtown in the loss to the Lakers. This has been a consistent theme over the past couple of games, and this suggests that the Raptors are in need of finding another shooter or two ahead of the trade deadline.

Toronto Raptors forward Brandon Ingram controls the ball against Los Angeles Lakers forward Rui Hachimura. | Gary A. Vasquez-Imagn Images

13 - Raptors' fourth quarter points

The Raptors struggled late in the game for a second straight night against the Lakers. This also happened at home against the Los Angeles Clippers, which resulted in the game going into overtime. The Raptors eventually lost in overtime at home.

The Raptors were within striking distance of the Lakers going into the fourth quarter, but the lack of offense forced the Lakers into a big lead that Toronto could not recover from.

20 - Sandro Mamukelashvili's points

Wow, there were a lot of issues in the game against the Lakers. There was a bright spot coming off of the bench. Backup centre Sandro Mamukelashvili scored 20 points on 8 of 12 shooting in the loss. The Raptors should hope that Mamukelashvili can continue to produce at a high level.

25 - Collin Murray-Boyles' minutes

Murray-Boyles played 25 minutes before exiting in the second half with a thumb injury. The Raptors conducted x-rays on the rookie's thumb, but they came back negative, which is a positive sign given the extent of the injury.

Murray-Boyles had his thumb smacked by Lakers guard Luka Doncic when he was trying to strip the ball from his hands. It's possible that Murray-Boyles was dealing with a bit of a thumb issue before the game, but it was made worse after Doncic's swipe.

100 - Deandre Ayton's shooting percentage

The Raptors had zero answers for Lakers center DeAndre Ayton, who made all 10 of his shots from the floor for a perfect shooting percentage. His 25 points and 13 rebounds led the Lakers to victory, which ultimately was the nail in the coffin for the Raptors, who were officially swept in the season series.

