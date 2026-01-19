Raptors limp to finish in loss vs. LeBron & Luka's Lakers

The Toronto Raptors are starting off their road trip on the wrong foot after losing 110-93 against the Los Angeles Lakers inside Crypto.com Arena.

The Raptors started off strong with a seven-point lead after the first quarter, but gave up 32 points in the second to trail by just one point at halftime.

In the second half, the Raptors took a lead late in the third quarter, but the Lakers stormed back with a run that carried into the fourth quarter. In the final 12 minutes, the Lakers outscored the Raptors 23-13 to build a double-digit lead and coast to victory in the final minutes.

Toronto Raptors forward Brandon Ingram shoots against the Los Angeles Lakers. | Gary A. Vasquez-Imagn Images

Raptors can't get it done vs. Lakers

The Raptors were led by Scottie Barnes, who scored 22 points. Brandon Ingram added 19 of his own, and rookie forward Collin Murray-Boyles had 11. The bench struggled with the exception of backup centre Sandro Mamukelashvili, who had 20 points and 6 rebounds in 24 minutes of action.

The Lakers had strong performances from Luka Doncic, who scored 25 points, and LeBron James, who had 24. Former No. 1 overall pick Deandre Ayton also had 25 points and 13 rebounds for a double-double to help the Lakers get to victory.

It's a tough loss for the Raptors, who had a chance to win but lacked the energy that the team might have had if it was playing in Toronto. Unfortunately, that wasn't the case against the Lakers, and the team won't be back in Canada for another week or so.

This is going to be a long road trip for the team on the west coast with four other games, two of which come against perennial Western Conference foes, including the defending champion Oklahoma City Thunder. The Raptors will have to figure out how to make some changes in order to get back on track.

The Raptors are still in fourth place in the Eastern Conference, so there isn't too much cause for concern. It is their first time with consecutive losses since December 20th and 21st against the Boston Celtics and Brooklyn Nets.

The Raptors are back in action tomorrow night when they take on Stephen Curry and the Golden State Warriors in their annual trip to San Francisco. Tip-off is scheduled for 10 p.m. ET inside the Chase Center. Fans can watch the game on TSN Sports or stream it on NBA League Pass.

