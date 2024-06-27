These 5 Prospects Remain Available as Raptors Get Set to Make 31st Pick
The Toronto Raptors don't seem to care about fit.
It was clear when the organization chose another 6-foot-5 offense-first guard player with the No. 19 pick that Toronto wanted to draft the best player available and figure the rest out later. It's probably the right approach too considering how much can change in the span of a few months, let alone a few years.
When Wednesday night ended, Toronto's draft board created some debate about who to take next at No. 31, Raptors general manager Bobby Webster said.
It's unclear who the Raptors have been looking at with the 31st pick but there are certainly a few players with first-round grades who have slipped into the second round. Some of those players fit better than others, but if Toronto holds to tradition, it'll once again be the best player available the organization goes after.
Best Players Still Available
Johnny Furphy (Kansas): There were a few mock drafts ahead of Wednesday night that had the Kansas sharpshooter going to Toronto at No. 19 or earlier. The 6-foot-7.5 wing didn't put up huge numbers for the Jayhawks last season, but he profiles as another off-ball wing player the Raptors could target to add more shooting to its young core. Considering Toronto selected Gradey Dick last season and added Ja'Kobe Walter with the No. 19 pick, another shooter like Furphy might be a little redundant. That said, if he's the top player on Toronto's board, the Raptors will certainly take him.
Kyle Filipowski (Duke): Filipowski was the other surprise faller of the draft who was pegged to go at some point around Toronto's first-round pick. The 6-foot-10.75 center is the most offensively skilled big man in the class with impressive touch around the hoop and a 34.8% three-point stroke. He profiles very much like Kelly Olynyk as another offense-first big man with some defensive issues. Toronto could use another floor-spacing center and the Raptors have been looking for a young big man to add to the core, but Filipowski may prove too vulnerable defensively for the Raptors to go after.
Tyler Kolek (Marquette): Maruqette's senior point guard is one of the most NBA-ready prospects in this year's draft and would slide perfectly into Toronto's vacant backup point guard spot. The 6-foot-1.25 Kolek averaged 15.3 points, 7.7 assists, and 4.9 rebounds per game while shooting 38.8% from three-point range. His age and short stature limit his upside as a prospect, but if the goal is to add a steady pair of hands behind Immanuel Quickley, Kolek is certainly that.
Tyler Smith (G League Ignite): There were a few draft prognosticators that had Smith going around Toronto's pick in the first round but the 6-foot-9 floor-spacing forward slid into the second round due to questions about his defense. He remains a very raw prospect with serious defensive limitations and an offensive profile that still needs work. He shot 36% from three-point range for the G League Ignite and considering his size, that's enough to attract attention. It'll just take some more G League reps to get Smith prepared to take on NBA competition but there's upside in the 19-year-old forward.
Bobi Klintman (Cairns Taipans): The Raptors got an up-close look at Klintman during the preseason last year when the Cairns Taipans came to visit Toronto in what turned out to be a blowout victory for the Raptors. Klintman wasn't particularly impressive in the game, but he profiles as a 6-foot-8.75 wing player with 3-and-D potential. He shot 35.7% from three-point range this past season but will need to work on his defense to be an impact role player.