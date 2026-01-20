How to watch Raptors vs. Stephen Curry's Warriors, injury report, preview

The Toronto Raptors are continuing their road trip as they take on the Golden State Warriors in San Francisco.

The Raptors beat the Warriors last month when they came to Toronto for their annual visit. But Golden State will be looking for revenge. Here's a look at everything you need to know ahead of the matchup.

Toronto Raptors vs. Golden State Warriors Game Details

• Matchup: Toronto Raptors vs. Golden State Warriors

• Date: Tuesday, January 20

• Kickoff Time: 10:00 PM EST

• Location: Chase Center | San Francisco, California

What channel is Raptors vs. Warriors on?

Raptors vs. Warriors will air on TSN Sports.

How to stream Raptors vs. Warriors live

Fans can stream the game live on:

• NBA App

• FuboTV (free trial available)

• Sling TV, Hulu + Live TV, YouTube TV (subscription required)

Radio and live audio

• TSN 1050

• Sportsnet 590 The Fan

• SiriusXM NBA Radio

Raptors injury report

• SF RJ Barrett (OUT - ankle)

• SG Ja'Kobe Walter (OUT - ankle)

• C Jakob Poeltl (OUT - back)

• PF Collin Murray-Boyles (QUESTIONABLE - thumb)

• SF Garrett Temple (QUESTIONABLE - back)

Warriors injury report

• PF Draymond Green (QUESTIONABLE - ankle)

• SG De'Anthony Melton (OUT - knee)

• SF Gui Santos (OUT - ankle)

• SG Seth Curry (OUT - back)

Toronto Raptors forward Scottie Barnes controls the ball as Golden State Warriors forward Jimmy Butler III tries to defend. | Nick Turchiaro-Imagn Images

Raptors vs. Warriors preview

If the last meeting between the Raptors and Warriors was any indication about how this game will go, fans will be in for a treat. The Raptors and Warriors fought through 48 minutes and still could not decide a winner, so the game went into overtime where the Raptors flexed their muscles and dominated to a double-digit victory.

The Raptors will have an advantage against the Warriors because Golden State is fresh off a game against the Miami Heat. The Warriors did not have to travel, but the Heat are always a physical opponent, so they may not have as much in the tank as they normally would have.

The Raptors are coming off of a loss against the Los Angeles Lakers in their last game where they scored just 93 points. The team has struggled from beyond the three-point line as of late, which is not good against the Warriors, who make more threes than any team in the league.

The Warriors will be looking to exploit that, so it's up to the Raptors to try and find a way to either match those efforts or defend the perimeter.

