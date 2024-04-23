History of NBA's No. 19 Pick as Raptors Learn Fate of Pacers' Selection
No. 19 hasn’t been particularly kind in the NBA Draft.
This year will mark the first time the Toronto Raptors will pick at No. 19 after the Indiana Pacers came last in the league’s four-way tiebreaker to decide picks 16 through 19. Toronto will follow the Philadelphia 76ers, Los Angeles Lakers, and Orlando Magic, respectively.
This past year, Santa Clara’s Brandin Podziemski went at No. 19 and had an impressive rookie campaign for the Golden State Warriors. He started in 28 games this past season, averaging 9.2 points per game, and would be the kind of dream pickup Toronto would be looking for late in the teens.
Jake LaRavia, Kai Jones, Saddiq Bey, and Luka Samanic were all taken at No. 19 and have had varying degrees of success. Bey earned All-Rookie honors in 2020-21 as a member of the Detroit Pistons.
The Atlanta Hawks made back-to-back picks at No. 19, taking John Collins and Kevin Huerter in 2017 and 2018, respectively.
Tobias Harris and Zach Randolph are among the most successful players taken with the 19th pick in the last quarter century. Randolph was a two-time All-Star and one time All-NBA forward with the Memphis Grizzlies.
Canadian Jamaal Magloire was selected by the Charlotte Hornets with the 19th pick in the 2000 NBA Draft and spent one season with the Raptors before joining the organization as an assistant coach.
Toronto does have some experience drafting around the No. 19 pick, having taken Bruno Caboclo and Delon Wright at No. 20 in 2014 and 2015, respectively.