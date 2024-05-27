Raptors Mailbag: Scottie Barnes' Potential, Raptors Outlook, and More
Lots of questions about Scottie Barnes and the playoff outlook of this Toronto Raptors team in this week's mailbag.
As always, feel free to shoot me a message on Instagram @aaronbenrose or ask a question when I post my next callout for mailbag questions.
Without further ado:
What moves will make the Raptors playoff contenders again? - @ballerdollar27
I don't necessarily think the Raptors are too far off from contending for a top-six seed in the East. They probably won't be in that group next year, but I don't think they're far off the pack if they choose to keep this group together.
As for becoming a very good playoff team, Toronto has already told us their needs. They need a tall wing defender who can shoot. Ideally, this player slides into the traditional power-forward spot, allowing Barnes to slide down a position. They need a backup point guard behind Immanuel Quickley. I'd prefer a floor-spacing center or a big man with more mobility than Jakob Poeltl offers.
For this team to become real title contenders, I think they need another star-caliber player to join Barnes. I don't see Quickley or RJ Barrett reaching that sort of level and I think the best way to get that type of player is through the draft. I would spend one more season in the NBA's basement, draft another top prospect, and be off and running with a core that should be pretty good in a few years.
Is Scottie’s potential Kawhi Leonard with playmaking? - @yohan.dabir
I don't really want to go there.
Kawhi Leonard is a master of the midrange with a machine-like ability to get to his spots and nail jumpers. Barnes has a long way to go before he's that kind of scorer. Barnes also hasn't shown the on-ball defensive potential of Leonard, a two-time Defensive Player of the Year. When Barnes is at his best defensively, he's more of an off-ball, help defender who can slide over for blocks when someone attacks inside.
Barnes has better playmaking skills than Leonard and the difference between the two should only widen as Barnes develops over time. But when Leonard is healthy, I still think he's among the very best players in the NBA and I'm not sure Barnes reaches quite that level.
Is a trade for Scottie totally out of the question? Personally, I think at best he’s a 2B guy. - @ashcharlton81
Everyone is tradable. That said, yes, a Barnes deal is out of the question right now.
Toronto wouldn't trade him for an older superstar because the organization isn't close enough to contending. The Kevin Durant for Barnes type of deal doesn't make sense for the Raptors right now. On the flip side, the Raptors aren't going to trade Barnes for young players and draft picks.
Should they consider Bronny at 31 if he falls there? – @no_owen._
I won't claim to be a draft expert, but I just think if Bronny James' last name was anything else we probably wouldn't be talking about this right now.
LeBron James isn't coming to Toronto even if the Raptors draft Bronny. The Raptors don't even have the cap space to make that kind of move without LeBron taking a serious pay cut.
As for Bronny as a prospect, he's a 6-foot-1 guard who could probably use another year in college. He didn't put up good numbers at USC and I would just steer clear at No. 31.
How different would 23-24 (have) been if VanVleet resigned - @Brandonspicejammin
I love this question.
Let's remember, the Raptors wanted to re-sign Fred VanVleet and I think if they did, it would have created an even stranger situation this past year.
Toronto needed to turn the page from the last era and those trades involving OG Anunoby and Pascal Siakam were as much about their upcoming free agency as anything else. Had VanVleet re-signed, it seems like the organization would have been committed to this strange two timelines approach with Poeltl and VanVleet on multi-year deals and Anunoby and Siakam headed into unrestricted free agency.
The Raptors would have been better with VanVleet on the team this past year, but I think for the long-term future of the organization, Toronto is better off without him. The organization was finally able to move on from that era and begin the necessary rebuild it should have started two years ago.
I feel like they’re in need of a backup PG. Do you think they bring back Lowry for one last year? - @Maxgumond
No.
He'll sign a one-day contract when he retires, but I don't see Kyle Lowry ever playing for the Raptors again. It's time to turn the page and a move like that would overshadow the organization's need to make this Barnes' team.
Lowry's presence weighs too big for this organization to make that kind of move. I don't necessarily think a veteran point guard is a bad idea if the team wants to compete next year, I just wouldn't want Lowry to be that signing.