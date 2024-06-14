Raptors Reportedly Had Workout With Marquette's Playmaking Point Guard
Tyler Kolek is by no means a flashy NBA prospect.
He's barely taller than 6-foot-1, had the second smallest wingspan of anyone measured at the draft combine last month, and is a few months older than Scottie Barnes who just wrapped up his third NBA season this past year. None of that profiles as someone with untapped upside to excite NBA scouts.
And yet, Kolek is expected to be selected at some point in the first round later this month and has reportedly been worked out by the Toronto Raptors who own the No. 19 and 31st picks in the draft, according to The Rookie Wire.
The 23-year-old Marquette product was among the best guards in college basketball this past season. He averaged 15.3 points and 4.9 rebounds while leading the country with 7.7 assists per game. He earned second-team All-American honors for the Golden Eagles, leading Marquette to a berth as a No. 2 seed in March Madness.
Kolek is a savvy floor general whose high-level basketball IQ allows him to make the most of his undersized frame. He's quick attacking the hoop and has developed himself into an impressive finisher near the rim considering his lack of size.
As a shooter, Kolek is lights out. He's connected on 39.3% of his threes over the past two seasons and has an 81.9% free throw stroke over his four years in college. He's more of a catch-and-shoot player behind the arc but has shown some pull-up shooting ability that should be expandable at the next level.
Defensively, Kolek is a hard worker. He averaged 1.6 steals per game this past year and understands defensive positioning. That said, it's unlikely he will develop into anything more than a below-average defender due to his short stature which limits his defensive versatility and upside.
If Toronto is looking for a reliable backup point guard later in the first round or early in the second, Kolek makes a ton of sense. He's among the most NBA-ready prospects in the draft and would slide perfectly behind Immanuel Quickley into Toronto's depth chart. He might not be an exciting prospect in terms of upside, but the Raptors have a track record of turning undersized guards into valuable contributors and Kolek has the potential to be another diamond in the rough.